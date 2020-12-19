From Neha Kakkar to Neena Gupta: 13 celebrities who got pregnant before marriage

The news about Neha Kakkar's pregnancy has left everyone stunned for all the obvious reasons. However, there are many others who got pregnant before getting hitched. Check out the list below.

The world is changing fast and so are the typical stereotypes that time and again, are broken by humans themselves. We can take the example of the beautiful phase of pregnancy here that is cherished by everyone woman in the world. With changing times, people’s perception of it has also changed. For instance, many Bollywood celebrities chose to break the stereotype of bearing a child only after marriage and opted to carry their pregnancy forward without following the same.

These celebs did not bother about society’s moral fabric and instead focused on building themselves as great parents to their children. Premarital pregnancy is something that is still frowned upon in Indian society but they did not bother about the same and instead focused on their children while setting major mother goals. From Neha Kakkar who recently announced the good news to Neha Dhupia, Natasa Stankovic, and many others, these women have set a praiseworthy example here.

Here are the celebs who got pregnant before getting hitched:

Neha Kakkar

It was only a few days back that the popular singer tied the knot with her beau Rohanpreet Singh. Neha took the internet by storm recently after having confirmed her pregnancy after almost seven weeks of her marriage.

Neena Gupta

Among the first names that pop up in our heads is Neena Ji. Everyone is aware of the fact that she was dating Vivian Richards back then. However, the cricketer refused to divorce his first wife post which the Badhaai Ho actress decided to raise her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own.

Kalki Koechlin

The actress was in a relationship with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg when she broke the news of her pregnancy. Not only that but the pictures from her maternity shoot instantly went viral back then.

Neha Dhupia

The actress was reportedly in her first trimester when she tied the knot with boyfriend Angad Bedi in a private ceremony. They are now the doting parents of the little munchkin Mehr.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Just like Neha Dhupia, the actress also got married to Ranvir Shorey in a hush-hush ceremony. She also announced her pregnancy a few months later. Rumors suggest that the baby was born out of wedlock.

Natasa Stankovic

The model and her beau Hardik Pandya announced their engagement earlier this year. It was only a few months later when they also confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Their son, Agastya was then born in July.

Gabriella Demetriades

The renowned model and Arjun Rampal welcomed their first child almost a year ago. Well, the doting parents to little Arik haven’t tied the knot yet.

Celina Jaitly

Another celeb whose name needs to be added to the list is that of Celina. She got married to Peter Haag back in 2011 and the couple welcomed twins into their lives in less than nine months of their marital bliss.

Sarika

There was a time when Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s love affair made headlines. She gave birth to their child Shruti Haasan when they were still living together. In fact, they got married two years after the baby’s birth.

Amy Jackson

The stunning beauty got engaged to her beau George Panayiotou last year. It was almost at the same time that she also announced about being pregnant with his child. The couple has planned to get married soon.

Amrita Arora

The news of her marriage with Shakeel Arora broke the internet in no time because there was no buzz regarding the same earlier. While Amrita denies the claims, it is said that she got hitched after getting pregnant.

Mahima Chaudhary

As per reports, the actress was 5 months pregnant when she tied the knot with Bobby Mukherjee back in March 2006.

Sridevi

The late Bollywood diva openly announced about being pregnant before her marriage to Boney Kapoor. She was 7 months pregnant at the time when she tried the nuptial knot with the filmmaker.

