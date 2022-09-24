Neha Kakkar posts a cryptic message amid backlash over remake of Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai

Neha Kakkar hit the headlines recently after the singer released her latest song ‘O Sajna’ which is a recreation of dandiya queen Falguni Pathak’s cult song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Not only is Neha facing massive backlash over the rendition of this song on social media, Falguni Pathak herself has expressed her displeasure over the song. While speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Falguni shared that she wasn’t approached by the makers of O Sajna. Now, amid all this backlash, Neha Kakkar has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, and has hit back at all those trolling her.

While Neha Kakkar’s posts didn’t address the backlash directly, she shared a message for those who are ‘unhappy’ to see her happy and successful. She wrote, “Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too at such a young age. This kind of fame, love, countless super hit songs, super duper hit TV shows, world tours, fans from little kids to 80-90 years old people and what not!! You know why I got all this, because of my talent, hardwork, passion and positivity. So...today I just wanna thank God and each one of you for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the most blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of happiness."