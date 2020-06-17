Neha Kakkar reflects on Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise: You will fight and win, can't forget you

On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar took to social media to pay a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput saying that it is hard to forget the actor who made so many of us smile.

As the dust on Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise begins to slowly settle, condolences and tributes for the actor continue to pour in. On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar took to social media to pay a tribute to the late actor saying that it is hard to forget the actor who made so many of us smile with his varied characters and films. Neha also shared a sweet photo of the 'Chhichhore' actor with wings and a halo.

Neha captioned the photo, "You will be Born again and in that life..... you’ll Fight And Win!! Gracefully!! We Love You Sushant Can’t forget you.." The singer's fans also paid their tributes to the late actor who committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on the morning of 14 June and left millions devastated.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar's tribute for the late actor:

On Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated amidst the presence of family members and close industry friends. Kriti Sanon, , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others were present for the funeral. However, Sushant's rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was not present for his last rites but visited Cooper Hospital where the actor's post mortem was held.

Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande visited the actors family on Tuesday and as per reports a prayer meet is currently being organised.

