Neha Kakkar remembers the time from her ‘fitter’ days

Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday shared throwback pictures from the time she used to be fitter.
The actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she is dressed in a white and green suit. She paired this up with a heavy necklace and earrings, which she revealed were gifted by her mother-in-law.

She wrote about how she used to be slimmer back then, only a few months ago.

"Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries," she wrote.

Neha has been trying to shed the kilos and has been keeping her fans updated about her workout regime. She took to social media to post a video of her working out a few days back.

Meanwhile, the singer has put out her new a music video "Majaneya", featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Credits :IANS

