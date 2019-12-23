Neha Kakkar’s Lamborghini from Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di is the new party anthem; Check it out

Neha Kakkar’s new tack Lamborghini, from Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall’s Jai Mummy Di, is set to become a rage among the audience.

Sunny Singh and Sonalli Seygall are one of the most loved on-screen jodi from their days of Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The duo will soon be seen entertaining the audience with their movie Jai Mummy Di. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since the makers have released an intriguing trailer. And while the audience is looking forward to the release of Jai Mummy Di, the makers have released a new track of the movie and it is breaking the internet.

Titled as Lamborghini, the song happens to be a reprise version of the popular Punjabi track of the same name. The new version has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill and is all set to become the new party anthem. Lamborghini has been shot on Sunny and Sonalli, the song features their romantic history and has already clocked over 7 lakh views. In fact, Jassie and Neha also gave a special appearance in the song which has the perfect recipe of becoming a rage among the millennials. Neha, who is all excited about the new rack, also shared an amazing still from the shooting of the song on social media.

To note, Lamborghini marks Neha Kakkar’s second collaboration with Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill. The duo had earlier collaborated for the track Nikle Currant which was also a chartbuster track. Talking about Jai Mummy Di, apart from Sunny and Sonalli, the movie also stars Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in the lead. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, Jai Mummy Di is slated to release on January 17, 2020.

