Neha Kakkar turns composer for new song Dil Bechara with husband Rohanpreet Singh; Calls it 'special'

Talented singer Neha Kakkar, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has added another feather to her hat. With her new song titled Dil Bechara, Neha has turned composer along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha and Rohanpreet are one of the most loved couples in town and fans often go gaga over them every time they team up for a project. Recently, Neha spoke about their song and called it a 'treat' for couples who are in a long-distance relationship.

Neha Kakkar turns composer for the song Dil Bechara

Neha and Rohanpreet, who have always managed to leave everyone stunned with their songs, reunited to treat their fans with a heartbreak song. With her loving husband's help, Neha took on this new feat and turned composer with Dil Bechara. Neha spoke about the same and called it 'special'. She said, "This song is really special because it has been composed by both of us. The parts that I have sung are composed by me, and the parts that Rohu has sung are composed by him. This song is a treat for every couple in love, but are far from each other. It is one of my best songs, and I’m sure all the listeners are going to totally love it."

Rohanpreet, on the other hand, entirely credited Neha for her new role. He said, "Neha is just being humble, the main composition of the song is hers. I have just helped her with the male parts of the song. It’s all claps and applause for her and there is no doubt that it will go down in Nehupreet's history."

Neha, being an all-rounder performer, has already captivated the audience with her singing and dancing skills. Now, with Dil Bechara, she is set to make her mark as a composer. Over the years, Neha has sung songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Kar Gayi Chull, Garmi and more. Apart from singing, Neha is also popularly known for judging reality shows.

