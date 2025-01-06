Neha Sharma can’t stop blushing as she makes an appearance with rumored boyfriend Petar Sliskovic; PICS
Neha Sharma was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Petar Sliskovic. The duo were all smiles as they posed for pictures. Check it out!
The gorgeous Neha Sharma consistently captures attention with her vibrant presence on social media. Known for her massive fan following, she regularly charms her audience with captivating pictures and videos on Instagram. However, much of her content features her sister, Aisha Sharma, leading fans to speculate about her relationship status. Recently the actress was spotted with rumored beau Petar Sliskovic.
Neha Sharma was recently spotted with her rumored beau. The duo radiate happiness as they pose for the paparazzi. Neha wears a white sweatshirt paired with shorts, and her rumored beau wears a loose T-shirt and blue shorts for their evening date.
See pictures here:
Unfortunately for her Indian fans, Neha Sharma’s rumored boyfriend isn’t from India. Breaking millions of hearts, the actress recently introduced him to the public. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Mumbai before being photographed by the paparazzi.
So, who is Neha’s rumored boyfriend? He is none other than footballer Petar Sliskovic. Petar Sliskovic, a Croatian footballer born in Bosnia, is known for his role as a striker. He previously played for Mohammedan SC in Kolkata.
Petar began his professional career with Mainz 05 in 2011 and later went on loan to St. Pauli in the second division. In 2012, he joined Dynamo Dresden on a season-long loan before returning to Mainz in January 2013.
In 2022, Petar moved to the Indian Super League, signing a one-year deal with Chennaiyin FC. A year later, in 2023, he joined Jamshedpur FC on a free transfer.
As for Neha Sharma, born on October 21, 1987, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, she is celebrated for her roles in films like Chirutha alongside Ram Charan, Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad with Emraan Hashmi, and the comedy Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, where she portrayed Simran Singhania.
ALSO READ: War 2 star Kiara Advani makes first appearance after being advised bed rest; netizens can't stop gushing over her