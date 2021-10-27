Neha Sharma says she isn’t interested in watching Ananya Panday’s films; Here’s why

Actress Neha Sharma in a recent interview reacted to Ananya Panday’s films and said she isn’t interested in watching her movies. Neha, further elaborated, and said that she is one of those who follows the trailers of the movies ‘religiously’ but none of her trailers have ever excited her to an extend that she should give it a watch.

In an interview with popular celebrity host Siddharth Kannan, Neha said, “Honestly, no offence, but I don’t watch too many films and I don’t think there has been a film of hers that I wanted to see because I do watch promos religiously and whatever promo really excites me, I go watch the film. But none of her promos have really excited me to go watch her film.”

“Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now,” she added.

For those unaware, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. Whereas, Neha is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Aafat-e-Ishq, which will be released on OTT platform. She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.