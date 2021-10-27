Neha Sharma says she was traumatised after her selfie was distorted with a sex toy in the background

Actress Neha Sharma recently in an interview opened up about a picture of hers which was ‘morphed’. Talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, the 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actress said that she was 'traumatised' by it. Neha stated that she found out about it on the sets of her web series ‘Illegal’ when people began acting strangely around her and there were 'murmurs' going on.

Neha’s selfie was reportedly doctored and a sex toy was added to the backdrop after she shared a morning selfie. In a chat with the radio host, Sharma shared, “Initially, I was traumatised. I was like, ‘Dude, this is crazy.’ This kind of morphing and all is not good. I was obviously younger, so I was really brainf***ed at that point. I was like, ‘Why me and why this? Why would someone do this? Why are you so vella (jobless) to come up with this shit?’”

Sharma further added, “I didn’t realise about the picture. I came on set and everybody is being a little weird and strange. They were like, not talking, they were all discussing, murmurs were happening. And I am like, ‘What is happening? Why is everybody behaving weird?’ I think eventually, someone came up to me and said, ‘Neha, there is this picture of you that is being viral’, and I am like, ‘What picture?’ Then I saw it and I am like (opens mouth in shock), ‘Wow, very creative, whoever did that.’ I was upset in the beginning but then I was like, ‘It’s okay, I know what the truth is and I really don’t need those things to satisfy me.”

Neha is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Aafat-e-Ishq, which will be released on OTT platform. She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.