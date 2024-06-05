Neha Sharma talks about ‘distasteful’ paparazzi pics; thinks it sometimes takes away freedom to dress as woman

Neha Sharma is currently breathing into the defeat of her father-politician Ajit Sharma in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections. She is one of the favorites of shutterbugs and now the actress has opened up about the increasing conversation around being captured in inappropriate angles by the paps.

Neha Sharma on paparazzi’s ‘distasteful’ angles

While speaking to India Today recently, Neha Sharma weighed in on both sides of the paparazzi culture and shared her two cents. She talked about how there are days when one doesn't want to get seen and then it’s easy to break, but when they have to be seen to stay relevant, they can’t help but face the camera.

She added, “As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line.”

Neha Sharma talks about the unheard side of the paparazzi culture

The Tum Bin actress shared that there’s another side when you talk to the shutterbugs and that their livelihood depends on this as they are paid for doing it. She feels that they are running their family by taking these videos and they go through a hard time standing in the sun the whole day waiting for just one photo.

Neha added, “There are always two ways to look at things. So, when you introspect, you realize you are also supporting a family, and that's really beautiful.”

Neha Sharma pens a note on his father’s defeat

In a long note shared on her Instagram story, the Youngistaan actress wrote, “It's been a tough day for us but we gave a very good fight and I'm very thankful to all the people who believed in my Father and voted for him. While we turn the page to the next chapter remember - OUR GREATEST GLORY IS NOT IN NEVER FAILING, BUT IN RISING EVERY TIME WE FAIL (sic)''.

Neha’s father Ajit represented Congress in Bihar's Bhagalpur constituency and lost the seat to JD (U)'s Ajay Kumar Mandal.

