Neha Sharma's pictures from Goa will leave you drooling over her white bikini look

Temperatures might be dipping around the country amidst a chilling January winter, however, social media has been surely set on fire, thanks to Neha Sharma’s latest bikini pictures from Goa. Bollywood actress Neha is quite active on social media. She likes to keep in touch with her fans and keeps treating them with glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Currently, Neha is enjoying some time away from the Maximum City as she holidays in Goa. Amidst this, her alluring beach pictures have left netizens swooning over her.

Earlier tonight, Neha took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures and videos from her Goa vacation. She looked breathtaking as she posed on the beach clad in a stunning white bikini. Her matching white cover-up added to the sensuality of the pictures. Neha also donned a big brown hat, and kept her hair open. While Neha kept her look makeup-free, she did accessorize it with dainty necklaces and earrings. In a couple of pictures, one could see her hair styled in braids too. Apart from this, Neha also posted pictures of her the sea, the sunset, and her refreshing drink. Posting these, she wrote, “#postcardsfromgoa” in the caption. As soon as she shared the pictures and videos, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments by fans and netizens.

Take a look:

On the work front, Neha was recently seen in the second season of the web series, Illegal 2, and the film Aafat-e-Ishq. She has Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.

