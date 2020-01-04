Nehha Pendse opts for pastel shades for her wedding dress

Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehha Pendse has picked pastel shade for her wedding outfit, and will be wearing an electric blue heavily embellished gown for her reception.

The actress will be getting married to Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune. The pre-wedding functions have already begun. Sangeet ceremony was held on Friday.

"Yes, Shardul and I are colour coordinated. We have a very colourful theme for sangeet so I am wearing an outfit from Papa Don't Preach as they are known for their splash of colours. It is a very colourful lehenga choli. For engagement, I am going to wear a jewel green colour outfit from Kalki. Green happens to be Shardul's favourite colour so it was specifically chosen by him," Nehha told TimesofIndia.com.



The actress will be tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up, and that's why she will be wearing a Nauvari sari for her wedding.

"My wedding outfit is going to be a traditional Marathi Nauvari sari. Usually Nauvari saris are bright in colours and Maharashtrian trousseau is known for bright colours, but I am doing something different. I don't think there are too many Maharashtrian brides who wear a pastel colour Nauvari sari. I am going to wear a very soft colour. For the reception, I have chosen a Swapnil Shinde outfit which is an electric blue heavily embellished gown with a long trail. It is a brocade trail and it has a combination of embellishment and brocade. It's grand just as the reception," she added.

For Nehha, there are not wedding jitters.

"No nervousness and no jitters. It's absolutely cool and calm as you can hear me. I am surrounded by all the people with whom I am comfortable. Even if something goes wrong, I know I am around my people and my friends. So there is no social pressure, no media pressure and there is no stranger pressure as they are my people. If I goof up, they know this is just Nehha," she said.

Credits :IANS

