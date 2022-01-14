Neil Bhoopalam to feature in Yami Gautam starrer Lost

'No One Killed Jessica' actor Neil Bhoopalam is all set to feature in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's upcoming directorial 'Lost', which also stars Yami Gautam.

Neil said, "It was a great experience for me. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury plays with the spontaneity of an actor that keeps you always on your toes and allows you to explore a lot more as a performer."

"There was a creative synergy from day one. We all had a blast shooting the film, and I must say it was one of those films where you find it hard to bid goodbye. I am looking forward to its release because it is a special film for me," added the actor who has worked in 'Shaitan', 'NH10', 'Lust Stories', 'Ungli' and others.

'Lost' is an emotional investigative drama that talks about media integrity in today's time, with Yami Gautam in the lead.

The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. The screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, dialogues by Ritesh Shah, and story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

