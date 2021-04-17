Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family test positive for COVID 19: Actor says 'Do not take the situation lightly'

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his social media handle and informed that he along with his family has contracted Coronavirus despite staying home. They all are currently home quarantine.

After Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh along with his family have tested positive for Coronavirus. The New York star took to his social media handle to inform the same and revealed that he & his family members have contracted the deadly virus despite staying home. He also informed that they are all currently home quarantine and are following the essential protocols.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil penned a note that reads, “Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!” He captioned the post as, “Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly.” Soon after this, his fans and friends from the film industry started wishing him and his family a speedy recovery. While Bipasha Basu commented, “Get well soon,” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Sending you all tons of love and wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram post below:

A few hours ago, Arjun Rampal released a statement informing that he has isolated himself post-testing positive for Covid. The Om Shanti Om actor wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 10. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantine, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me.”

He added, “To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware & wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!”

