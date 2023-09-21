Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates daughter Nurvi's birthday with 'Modak cake'; calls her his biggest weakness

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh came to the spotlight when he made his debut with the thriller film Johnny Gaddaar in 2007. After working in many movies, the actor married Rukmini Sahay in a traditional Hindu wedding, a decade later in 2017. Post announcing their pregnancy in April 2018, the couple was blessed with a daughter on September 20 of the same year whom they named Nurvi Neil Mukesh. On his daughter’s birthday, Neil penned a sweet note on his social media profile.

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates daughter Nurvi's birthday with Modak cake

Five years ago, Saaho actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was blessed with a baby girl Nurvi Neil Mukesh. As the little one celebrated her birthday on September 20, her daddy dearest penned a sweet note for her. Sharing a picture with his wife Rukmini and daughter, the actor wrote, “My darling daughter Nurvi, God bless you with all the happiness forever and ever and ever. God must have thought that I did something right in my life that he blessed me with you as my daughter. You are my biggest happiness, my biggest strength but also my biggest weakness. I LOVE YOU THE MOST my jaan. Happy 5th Birthday”

In the picture, Nurvi is seen holding a cake in the shape of Ganpati Bappa’s favorite sweet modak. It also has a lit candle on it. Hinting at the cake, Neil further penned, “Ps: she wanted a Modak birthday cake to celebrate her birthday with our beloved Bappa.” A day ago, the actor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his father, singer Nitin Mukesh and their family.

Take a look at his post below:

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s work front

After working in a couple of movies as a child actor, Neil made his debut as an adult with Johnny Gaddaar which earned him a lot of praise. He was also a part of hits like New York, Kaththi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Wazir, Golmaal Again, and 7 Khoon Maaf, among many others. The actor-producer-writer also tried his acting skills in the South Indian film industry with movies like Kaththi (Tamil debut) and Kavacham (Telugu debut).

