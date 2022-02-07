Neil Nitin Mukesh’s father Nitin Mukesh mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s demise: I have lost a mother all over again

Lata Mangeshkar is not just a word but an emotion. The melody queen had won millions of hearts with her soulful voice. And while Lata has connected generations with her music, her demise has left the nation heartbroken. For the uninitiated, Lata breathed her last on February 7 after a prolonged hospitalisation. Ever since then, the social media is abuzz with posts for the legendary singer. Joining them Neil Nitin Mukesh’s father Nitin Mukesh took to social media and shared some throwback pics with Lata.

In the caption, Nitin Mukesh wrote how the world is heartbroken with Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. He also stated that with Lata’s demise he has lost a mother once again. Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Today is only the first day after you left us, beloved didi. The world is heartbroken. There is a strange emptiness within us. We are desolate. I shudder to think of what life will be without you. Music is orphaned. I have lost a mother all over again. I am inconsolable. Dear God, have mercy on us. Just send her back to us”.

Take a look at Nitin Mukesh’s post for Lata Mangeshkar:

Meanwhile, several other celebs have also penned heartfelt notes for the legendary singer. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a throwback video of himself wherein he was seen introducing late Lata Mangeshkar at an event and remembered her with an emotional note. Big B wrote, “She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens”. Taking to the comment section, the megastar’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli had also dropped a heart for the post.

