Neil Nitin Mukesh shares an adorable video of his morning cardio

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says his toddler daughter Nurvi makes him run behind her and that she is fast.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable video of his playful daughter Nurvi running around the house.

He captioned the video: "My little munchkin. Not only does she tell me what sound does a train make , She also makes me run behind her like she is the train. And trust me she is fast ... morning cardio done."

Neil had also shared a video of his father and singer Nitin Mukesh singing a song, which was originally sung by his grandfather and legendary singer Mukesh.

"What a symbolic song originally sung by my grandfather the legendary Mukesh ji, from the film called "Soorat aur Seerat" . My father has always sung it so beautifully. In today's times these lyrics are so apt. The key to happiness is contentment," he captioned the video.

Neil married Rukmini Sahay in 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Nurvi in 2018.

His last onscreen outing was the 2019 film "Bypass Road", which was scripted and produced by him. The film marked the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Credits :IANS

