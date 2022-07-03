Neil Nitin Mukesh slams Hindi filmmakers for 'remaking films all the time' & not focusing on original ideas

Neil Nitin Mukesh is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. He has worked in several movies and has created a name for himself in the industry. Well, the New York actor in a recent interview spoke on how many Bollywood films are remakes and not original content these days. He also criticized Bollywood filmmakers and writers for not focusing on ‘original ideas and content’, instead ‘remaking films’ all the time.

In an interview with Times Of India, Neil Nitin Mukesh said that there are various sub-genres, like psychological thrillers, political thrillers, horror thrillers and so on. The actor questioned why isn’t anyone exploring those? “We are still remaking films instead of coming up with original ideas and content. In Bollywood, we have original ideas, but I feel that we prefer to play it safe,” said Neil. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor also spoke about how an actor’s worth is determined solely by the commercial success which is why he tries to strike a balance by doing all kinds of films.

Neil Nitin Mukesh said that among the audience as well a general perception of an actor is based on his commercial success. He further added, “while I love being a part of a film like Jail, I will also do entertainers like Players and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.”

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, his upcoming releases include the delayed Ankush Bhatt film Firrkie, which also stars Kay Kay Menon and Jackie Shroff, among others.

