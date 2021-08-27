Neither penalised nor rewarded: CISF on Mumbai airport ASI officer who stopped Salman Khan

A few days back, a video of being stopped by a CISF officer for a mandatory security check at the Mumbai airport went viral. Many reports with different claims on ASI officer being rewarded or penalised surfaced on the internet. However, CISF has now denied both the claims, according to the latest update by a leading daily.

Earlier, when claims of the ASI officer being penalised for stopping the actor were doing rounds on the internet, CISF had clarified via a tweet that the personnel was not penalised, but was instead “suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty.” Now, in a conversation with ETimes, the armed forces have shared that the ASI wasn't rewarded for stopping Salman either. Instead, added that it is a routine process to get documents checked at the airport, regardless of the passenger’s celebrity status.

DIG Anil Pandey, Chief Spokesperson, CISF said, “Someone shot a video of Salman Khan at the airport and a rumour was spread that the CISF personnel who stopped him was taken to task, hence we had to clarify on Twitter. It was ASI Somnath Mohanty who was on duty, and as per security protocol at the airport, he stopped Salman Khan and asked him to get security clearance. Every passenger has to go through the same procedure.”

Speaking on the claims that he was rewarded, Anil said, “The ASI on duty was not rewarded for stopping Salman Khan, but he was rewarded in internal assessment as the best performer. We have our internal reward mechanism. What ASI Mohanty did was a routine check, and nothing exceptional. Not just in Mumbai, but the CISF personnel at all the airports across the country follow the same procedure for airport check-ins of celebrities as for any other passenger.”

