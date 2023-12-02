Neliima Azeem Birthday: Ishaan Khatter-Shahid Kapoor shower love on their mom; ‘No one can love like you’-PICS

Actor Ishaan Khatter is currently relishing the success of his recent venture Pippa, which garnered him quite some fame. On the personal front, Khatter seems to be the most doting younger brother to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and son to Neliima Azeem.

On the latter’s birthday today, on December 2, Ishaan Khatter shared love-soaked photographs with Shahid and his mother and penned an adorable birthday note for her calling her his ‘beacon of strength’. Shahid Kapoor too dropped wishes on her and expressed his love for Azeem.

Neliima Azeem’s birthday seems to have left the Pippa star feeling overwhelmed as he dropped a couple of photographs with her and his brother Shahid Kapoor. In the first image, the two doting sons can be seen planting a kiss on their mother’s cheeks. In the second picture, the trio strike a pose together being all smiles for the camera.

As he shared the photos on his Instagram account today, Ishaan penned a birthday note for his mother which said, “Happy birthday mom. May the twinkle in your eye remain grow brighter as you enter a more joyous stage of your life! You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor also shared a childhood throwback picture with his mother and penned an endearing note on her special day saying, "Happy birthday mommy. No one can love like you."

Throwback to when Ishaan Khatter revealed Shahid Kapoor was more nervous than him about his debut film Beyond The Cloud’s release

During an interview with News18 Showsha earlier, Ishaan had delved on his relationship with his elder brother at length and recalled how he was more nervous than Ishaan himself about the release of his debut Beyond The Clouds.

Elaborating on the topic, the young actor had told the news portal that the probable reason behind the same could be that he was his younger brother, giving birth to a personal attachment. Ishaan had revealed that while Shahid Kapoor was nervous ahead of the project’s release, the apprehension vanished once he watched the movie.

Remarkably, Khatter proceeded to delve on the brothers’ bond and he called Shahid Kapoor his ‘mentor’ and mentioned that over the years, he has inculcated several things from the Kabir Singh star.

