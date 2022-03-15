Neliima Azeem calls Ananya Panday an important part of Ishaan Khatter’s life & part of their ‘family circle’

Rumours about Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s relationship have been going on for a long time now. Although they have never come out in the open and accepted this news, but their constant spotting together, Ananya being a regular visitor at Shahid Kapoor’s house and the two rumoured lovebirds commenting on each other’s post kind of gives a hint to the fans about their dating. But today in an interview Ishaan’s mom Neliima Azeem commented about Ishaan and Ananya’s relationship status.

In an interview with India Today, Neliima Azeem revealed that Ananya Panday is a part of their ‘family circle’. The veteran actress called Ananya an important part of their lives and revealed that the Gehraiyaan actress has even learnt dancing from her. Neliima further said that Ananya is also a good friend of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and called her an important part of Ishaan Khatter’s life. She concluded by saying that Ishaan and Ananya are great buddies and good companions and said that Ananya fits in very well with Ishaan’s friends as well.

Praising Ananya Panday’s performance in Gehraiyaan, Neliima Azeem said that with this film she has come shining through. Neliima quipped that she is very happy that everyone is appreciating Ananya for her performance.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s cute moments were captured at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash that was held recently. The pictures that were shared by the Jersey actor himself went viral.

