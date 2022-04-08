Neliima Azeem praises Mira Rajput for bringing family together; Shares her delight to watch Misha & Zain grow

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. They have been married for over six years and never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Interestingly, Mira is known to share a great equation with Shahid’s entire family including his mother Neliima Azeem. Recently, Neliima , in her conversation with TOI, spoke about her equation with Mira and said that the latter has brought the entire family together.

Neliima was all praises for Mira and emphasised that the lady keeps the entire family happy. “I am glad that Shahid has found a great companion in her. More than anything, she is very warm, lovable and I feel I am totally blessed to have a happy family now,” the senior actress was quoted as saying. Furthermore, Neliima asserted that she is enjoying this phase of her life wherein her sons Shahid and Ishaan are doing well in films and are also looking after her. Besides, she also emphasised that she loves watching her grandchildren Zain and Misha grow. “Both Zain and Misha are great fun to be with and it is a delight watching them grow,” Neelima had stated.

Meanwhile, Neliima’s elder son Shahid has been making the headlines these days for his upcoming movie Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial happens to be the Bollywood remake of National Award winning Telugu sports drama Jersey starring Nani. Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles and will be releasing on April 14 this year.

