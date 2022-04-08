Neliima Azeem reveals it was ‘tough' to raise Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as a ‘single mother’

Neliima Azeem has featured in several Bollywood films like Blackmail, Alif, Dehraadun Diary, Ishq Vishk, Kaala Mandir, and others. Recently, the actress, who is the mother to Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spoke about how 'tough' it was to raise her sons as a 'single mother'. Shahid is the elder son of actor Pankaj Kapur and Neliima. Ishaan is the son of actor Rajesh Khattar and Neliima.

In a chat with ETimes, Neliima said that she has worked very hard and struggled for many years and now she is 'happy' to watch her sons do 'exceptionally well' in the film industry. "I don't have to now bother about anything and can easily relax while my sons look after me so well," she said. Neliima also said that now she wants to spend quality time with her grandchildren Misha and Zain (Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's children). She also said how her grandkids are great fun to be with and it is a delight to see them grow.

Further, when asked if she would work with her sons- Shahid and Ishaan in the future. The actress said that the markers should have a good script and a good role. "I would love to work with Shahid or Ishaan but then it should be a good role and I should not be doing something just for the heck of it," Neliima added.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey, which is slated to release on April 14th, 2022, and it also stars Mrunal Thakur. Ishaan, on the other hand, will feature next in Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput praises Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem’s dancing skills: You are a legend