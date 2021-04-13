Neliima Azeem says Mira is not a 'brat'; Credits Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter for learning from her pitfalls

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's mom and actress Neliima Azeem spoke to a portal in a recent interview about her life's ups and downs and how it impacted her sons. Further, she opened up about her bond with daughter-in-law Mira Rajput.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare star Neliima Azeem recently hit the headlines after her chat with a portal about her life's ups and downs and how it impacted her sons Ishaan Khatter and . Not just this, in her conversation, Neliima also opened up about her bond with Shahid and Ishaan as well as her relationship with Mira Rajput. The senior star was recently seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and her stint was loved in the film.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Neliima opened up about how her unsuccessful marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khatter, may have had an impact on her sons. She shared that she would like to credit her 'kids' for inculcating all the good things from her personality and not the 'flaws' they saw. Talking about it, the star said, "I'd like to give that credit to the kids and not hog all the limelight and say 'oh I was so wonderful that they learnt all the wonderful things they saw in me.' They saw some flaws also and they said, 'okay, this is not what I am going inculcate this', because the DNA is the same, we are going to be very consciously keeping a part of us out. So, they must have even learnt from my pitfalls and my impulsive or wrong, silly choices or whatever you may say."

Not just this, Neliima further shared how she shares a great bond with her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput and that she loves to spend time with her. Talking about Mira, Neliima shared that they are on the same page about the same people that they have in their lives and that they're 'cool.' Neliima shared that she understands Mira as the latter also got married and had kids at a young age. She also said that Mira does not try to get the limelight and is not a 'brat.' She said, "I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding -- I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao.' She is somebody who doesn't try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up."

She went on to open up about the equation she shares with Shahid, Ishaan and Mira individually as well. She called Mira a friend while she said that for life's conversations, she seeks out Shahid. On the other hand, Neliima added that with Ishaan she shares 'companionship' and is very comfortable with him. She also was in awe of Mira's mother Bela Rajput and revealed that she shares a great bond with her.

In her chat, Neliima also shared that she loves her grandchildren Zizi aka Zain and Misha and looks forward to spending time with them and Mira. Mira also often shares photos with Shahid's mom on her social media account and leaves fans in awe of their sweet bond.

