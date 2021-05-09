Neliima Azeem talks about divorce with Pankaj; Says ‘It didn’t make such a huge difference’ to Shahid Kapoor

In an interview, Neliima Azeem has opened up about raising Shahid Kapoor after her divorce with Pankaj Kapur. Take a look.

’s mother Neliima Azeem has talked about her experience about her divorce with first husband, Pankaj Kapur. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she opened up about how the split, didn’t have a major change in her son’s life. Neliima told the outlet that right after Shahid was born, they were living in her parents’ house, due to which he was used to the ambiance and didn’t have a hard time dealing with that after she went forward with the divorce.

Neliima shared that Pankaj had moved to Mumbai to work in the film industry. She further added that she fully supported his decision because she believed in his potential. While Pankaj was in Mumbai, Neliima gave birth to Shahid and was actually taken care of by her parents. “Pankaj and I never had a home together. Shahid was used to staying with us there in Delhi,” she said. She explained that while the surroundings didn’t have much of an impact on her son’s life, the “separation and divorce” made a difference. Neliima raised Shahid as a single parent after her divorce in 1984.

This isn’t the first time Neliima has opened up about her past marriages. In an interview, the star had talked about having fear of the unknown after her split with Pankaj. Explaining her emotions in a brief statement, she had summarized the emotions she experienced after her divorce. She said, “I actually experienced grief, sorrow, rejection, anxiety, pain, and fear of the unknown and a whole lot of insecurity.”

