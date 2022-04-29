Neliima Azeem talks about Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's childhood; Says her sons 'faced a lot of challenges'

Neliima Azeem, who is the mother to Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, opened up about her sons' childhood. The Kaala Mandir actress said that they faced a lot of challenges. To note, Neliima married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and he moved to Mumbai sometime before Shahid was born in 1981. Later, in 1995, she and her then second husband-actor Rajesh Khattar had Ishaan. However, Neliima and Rajesh parted ways in 2001. Neliima has often spoken about being a single mother and the challenges she has faced.

In a recent chat with India Today, the actress said that because of her failed marriages Shahid and Ishaan faced many challenges. She said that both her sons have gone through ups and downs. Neliima said that her children have shined through it all. The actress stated that she wants to give her sons 'an extra badge' because things could have turned the other way as well. "They could have had hundreds of problems that would have taken them down the path of not achieving anything. More than anything, they have achieved in their own profession. They have grown to be wonderful people. They are good human beings," she said.

Neliima Azeem said that she was the sole bread earner of the family and there were times when she would be extremely busy with work. The veteran actress has featured in several Bollywood films like Blackmail, Ishq Vishq, Alif, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Dehraadun Diary, Sooryavansham, and others.

