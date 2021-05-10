Neliima Azeem ‘got very excited’ when Shahid Kapoor professed his love for ‘very intelligent’ Mira Rajput

Neliima Azeem opened up about the time Shahid Kapoor professed his love for his wife Mira Rajput for the first time.

In an interview with a leading daily, Neliima Azeem opened up about how ‘shy’ was when he realized that he has fallen in love with Mira and he spoke to Neliima about it for the first time. She mentioned that Shahid was very unsure how she would react to the news considering both of them come from very different worlds. Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015 as Mira comes from that part of the town and Shahid has also lived in Delhi during his grown-up years after Neliima got divorced from Pankaj Kapur.

Speaking about Shahid and Mira, Neliima said, “He was very shy when he told me. He is like that, he is very careful and he was not sure how I would react to it, but I got very excited. He showed me her picture and after that, we met. I met Mira and she was so sweet, young, and full of enthusiasm, love, and affection. I fell in love with her at first sight.” Neliima praised her daughter-in-law immensely further in the conversation and mentioned how ‘sensible and balanced’ she is with of course being ‘very intelligent’ for someone her age, at the time of getting married.

Neliima spoke about how Mira has adjusted wonderfully to life in showbiz despite having nothing to do with it and said, “She is so sensible for her age, it is unbelievable how she has adjusted to a film actor’s life. She is such a young mother and she is so good at everything. More than anything else, she is a very good friend and companion to Shahid,” Both Shahid and Mira wished Neliima a happy Mother’s Day on their respective Instagram handles.

Hindustan Times

