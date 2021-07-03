Nervous Alia Bhatt begins Darlings shoot, 1st film as producer: Need all the luck to match up to my co actors

Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma in the lead. The film is being helmed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Actress has kicked off her weekend on a positive note as she began shooting for her first project as a producer, Darlings. Not only is Alia co-producing the film with , but also is starring in it with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. The film was announced a while back by Alia, Shah Rukh and others associated with the film. However, on Saturday, Alia reported on the sets of Darlings and began the shoot.

Sharing photos from her vanity van, Alia expressed how she gets nervous before kicking off a new film. She also urged fans to send her all the luck to match up to her co-actors like Shefali, Vijay and Roshan. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a casual top while sitting in front of the mirror with the script in her vanity van. In her note, Alia wrote, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever(in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors."

Take a look:

As soon as Alia shared the photos, wishes began pouring in for her new project. wrote, "Bestest wishes." Zoa Morani also dropped a sweet comment on Alia's post to wish her luck on her first film as a producer. Recently, Alia had shared monochrome photos on her Instagram handle as she announced returning to shoot amid the ongoing pandemic. Now, she has kicked off shooting for her own project Darlings. The film is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. It is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Previously, Alia wrapped up her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She shared a heartfelt note as she finished shooting for the period film. She shared photos with the director and crew with her note. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read|Throwback: Alia Bhatt recalls being alongside Ranbir Kapoor on award stage; Calls it ‘most memorable moment’

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×