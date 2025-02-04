Netflix 2025 slate: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan to Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood; DEETS

Netflix India has finally given a major update on the impressive line-up of projects the audience can stream on their platform. From Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film Nadaaniyan to Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, there's something for everyone. Take a look at the six films, thirteen series, and other content that the audience can enjoy in 2025.

On February 3, 2025, Netflix India hosted an event to announce their upcoming projects that the audience can enjoy this year. It was during the Next On Netflix gala that the streaming platform declared they have 6 films, 13 series, a short film, 5 unscripted shows, and a live show in the pipeline.

Nadaaniyan

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. While Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor play key characters, they are joined by Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. The modern-day love story also marks Khan's on-screen debut on screen.

Apart from this, the audience can enjoy movies like Aap Jaisa Koi, Dhoom Dhaam, Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins, Test and Toaster on the popular streaming platform.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Describing the plot of the show, Netflix wrote, “An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.”

Other series like Akka, Black Warrant, Dabba Cartel, Delhi Crime Season 3, Glory, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Kohrra Season 2, Mandala Murders, Rana Naidu Season 2, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Super Subbu and The Royals are next on Netflix.

Anuja

The Oscar-nominated short film Anuja is also in the line-up for 2025. Directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and others, the film tells the story of a gifted nine-year-old girl who, alongside her sister Palak, faces a life-changing opportunity that tests their bond and mirrors the struggles of girls worldwide. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the team as the executive producer of the show.

Dining With The Kapoors

Dining With The Kapoors is the unscripted show that will make its way to Netflix this year. It will give the audience a peek into Bollywood's most iconic family. "Seen through the eyes of the family members, this feel-good narrative aims to give fans and audiences a sneak peek into the Kapoor Khaandaan, their memories of growing up together, their love for food, and the family's relationship with cinema," stated the OTT platform.

Shows like The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, The Greatest Rivalry: India Vs Pakistan, The Roshans, and Vir Das Fool Volume will also stream in the future.

Apart from these, the audience can also enjoy WWE live on Netflix.