Netflix India declares new series titled Taj Mahal 1989; Here's everything you need to know about it

Taj Mahal 1989 stars Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni in lead roles and is all set to air on Netflix India on 14th February 2020.

Netflix India is all set to come up with a new web series on Valentine's Day. It is all set to bring alive the story of love, friendship, politics and heartbreak in a web series titled as Taj Mahal 1989. The story which is based in Lucknow will show the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy and is a tribute to love in all its unadulterated forms.

Taj Mahal 1989 stars Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni in lead roles and Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput in pivotal roles. Netflix India announced the series on its Instagram account. Sharing the poster of Taj Mahal 1989, they wrote, "We borrowed a time machine to live some good old romance. #TajMahal." Netflix is known for its unique and amazing concept. Taj Mahal 1989 also looks to be one.

Taj Mahal 1989 is all set to air on Netflix India on 14th February 2020. The recently released 's show What The Love received mixed reviews from the viewers while Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega, got a good response from the viewers. Netflix lovers are eagerly waiting for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Kelcey Mawema, Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, and Holland Taylor. It is all set to release on 12th February 2020.

