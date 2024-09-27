Netflix not co-operating with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani regarding legal tussle, claims EOW

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment sued Netflix for the non-payment of dues and the OTT giant denied all the allegations, stating that it is Pooja Entertainment that owes them the money. In the latest update, the Economic Offenses Wing has revealed that the streaming platform is not cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

In an official statement shared, Ravindra Avhad, EOW Investigating officer on the matter stated, "Netflix owes producer Vashu Bhagnani Rs. 47 crores. We have been sending letters, but Netflix has not been cooperative. Despite issuing summons, none of the key personnel have appeared; only former employees have come forward. This lack of cooperation is entirely from Netflix’s side, despite the Bhagnanis being fully ready to engage."

It has further been revealed that the complaint was initially filed in April. Following the complaint, EOW collected the relevant documents and called Netflix for a statement. However, they requested for an additional time and a questionnaire that was also provided to them.

The investigating officer further claimed that despite the fact, there was no significant cooperation from Netflix’s side. The statement further added that the streaming giant sent representatives with no decision-making authority, while significant figures like Monica Shergill failed to appear.

Advertisement

"It’s important to clarify that Netflix owes Pooja Entertainment 47 crores and not the other way around. The statement issued by Netflix is untrue, and their continued lack of cooperation remains an issue, Avhad further added.

For those living under the rocks, Vashu Bhagnani claimed that Netflix filed a complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India, through which Netflix reports its content investments in India, Zoo Digital India and against executives of both companies.

In the complaint, it was claimed that the streaming platform ‘conspired against the rights’ of his three films, Hero No 1 (yet to be fully shot), Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Responding to Bhagnani’s complaint, Netflix shared an official statement denying all the claims. They stated that all the allegations were "completely unfounded" and asserted that it was Pooja Entertainment that owed them the money.

"We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute,” their statement mentioned.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s film in November after completing month-long first schedule in Thailand; Details inside