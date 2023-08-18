Netizen asks Zoya Akhtar to show 'normal Muslims with positive story that is not oppressed'; director responds

Zoya Akhtar has been in the headlines for quite some time now after she released the second season of her most-love web-series Made In Heaven. While the director is gathering all the attention for producing a wonderful performance, Akhtar replied to one of the comments in her recent post which targeted her portrayal of Muslim characters in shows and films.

Instagram use asked Zoya Akhtar to show ‘normal Muslim characters’

In a recent post by Zoya Aktar in which she addressed the Yashica Dutt issue, an Instagram user commented, “Can you normal muslim characters in your shows. One positive story that is not oppressed.” Have a look:

For context, the Instagram user hinted at Dia Mirza's character in Episode 6 which is titled as The Warrior Princess in the web-series. In this episode, Shehnaz (played by Dia Mirza) tries to kill herself when her husband Wasim (played by Parvin Dabas) marries for the second time which is allowed in Islam.

To this, the Tiger Baby founder replied, “Laila in ZNMD. Farah Ali in Dil Dhadakne Do. Practically everyone in Gully Boy. Sarfaraz Khan and Leila Shirazi, Kabir, Faiza and Nawab in Made In Heaven. (red heart)”

Background of all the characters Zoya Akhtar listed in the comment

To reply to the user’s comment, Zoya Akhtar mentioned all the progressive Muslim characters from her films and web-series. Firstly, she mentioned Katrina Kaif (Leila) who played the glamorous and carefree scuba instructor and was even seen riding a bike in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara.

Then she mentioned Anushka Sharma (Farah Ali) who left her home to follow her passion - dance - in Dil Dhadakne Do.

At the same time, Akhtar also mentioned that everyone in her film Gully Boy were progressive - from Ranveer Singh (Murad) to Alia Bhatt (Safeena) because while Murad was an aspiring rapper, Safeena was his fearless doctor and Murad’s girlfriend who beat up a girl for flirting with him.

Lastly, the director of Lust Stories also mentioned four characters - Shashank Arora (Kabir Basrai) coming back as the wedding in-house photographer, Kalki Koechlin (Faiza) as Adil's pregnant girlfriend, Vikrant Massey (Nawab Jhan) as Karan's childhood friend, and Pulkit Samrat (Sarfaraz) and Elnaaz Norouzi (Leila) who are soon-to-be-married Bollywood actors.

Work front

Zoya Akhtar’s next project is The Archies and it will be released in November. The film is based on the American comic book The Archies and will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, among others.