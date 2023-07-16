Netizen calls Kusha Kapila 'fame digger' for sharing pic with Deepika Padukone; Here's how she reacted

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently collaborated with Deepika Padukone. On Sunday, she posted a picture with Deepika on her Instagram account but received a negative comment from a netizen. However, Kusha did not let it slide and gave a befitting reply.

Kusha Kapila receives negative comment for posting pic with Deepika Padukone

A while ago, Kusha shared a picture with the Pathaan actress. Sharing the picture, Kapila wrote, "I am out of captions because look at her...thank you for all the love on our collab... my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory."

After posting the picture, Kusha received a negative comment which became highlighted in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "fame digger." Reacting to the comment, Kusha replied, "You can do better. Try again." Her reply is praised by some fans while others advised her to ignore it.

Kusha Kapila recently has been grabbing headlines after announcing her separation from her ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. In a statement, she shared, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

Since then, she faced online attacks from trolls who claimed that she left Zorawar to find success in her career. But Kusha clarified, "This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab.”

