Netizen questions Sujoy Ghosh's 'aukat' to release Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan in theatres; director REACTS

Sujoy Ghosh, the director known for the film Kahaani, has returned with a new thriller called Jaane Jaan. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role who is all geared up to step into the world of online streaming with this film. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Recently, Sujoy came across a tweet where a user questioned his caliber to release the film in theaters. The filmmaker responded cleverly and mentioned that he would be “forever grateful” to him.

Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh gives a clever reply to a hater’s comment on X

Recently, Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to once again share the trailer of his film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “Just realised so many of you have seen our trailer. So thank you... thank you... thank you. Eleven days to exam result (gulp!) but dekhna zaroor on 21st (11 days to exam result but watch it for sure on 21st),” along with smiley emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as he shared the trailer, one of the users commented on his tweet and wrote, “Kaheka exam, theatre mai release karne ka aukat to hai nehi ott mai sab hit hi hai tu tension mat le. (What exam? You do not have the caliber to release it in theatres, everything is hit on OTT, so don't worry),” along with laughing and giggling emojis.

Reacting to the user’s comment, Sujoy Ghosh wrote, “Thanx bro. You just relieved me of all my tensions. Forever grateful. Big hug,” and concluded with a smiley emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Jaane Jaan's new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma out

Following the release of individual posters featuring the cast, the makers of Jaane Jaan shared a new poster on their social media platforms. This poster includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Jaideep wrote, “Every story has 2 sides, but this one has 3. Unravel the mystery of #JaaneJaan on 21 September, only on Netflix! #JaaneJaanOnNetflix @kareenakapoorkhan @jaideepahlawat @itsvijayvarma @SujoyGhoshOfficial @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri #ThomasKim #AvikMukhopadhyay @gauravbose_vermillion @12thstreetentertainment_film @nlfilms.india @krosspictures @saregama_official.” HAVE A LOOK:

Jaane Jaan is all set to release on September 21, this year on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan new poster OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma raise curiosity; fans react