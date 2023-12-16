Netizen questions Twinkle Khanna for referring to men as ‘dessert’; here’s how she reacted

Akshay Kumar has graced numerous films throughout his career, including notable works like Welcome, De Dana Dan, and many others. In his personal life, he exemplifies the role of a devoted husband to his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Recently, the duo had a fun banter at the latter’s book launch event. Akshay Kumar asked his wife that all the main characters in her book are women so have the men become ‘irrelevant’? Twinkle, who is known for her witty nature, gave a fun comeback and referred to men as ‘dessert’. Notably, the video also caught the attention of netizens who mentioned that one can’t get away with saying that to a woman. Read on to find out how Khanna reacted to it.

‘All the main characters are all women’: Akshay Kumar at Twinkle Khanna’s book launch event

Twinkle Khanna recently emerged as a sensation on the internet after she responded to her husband Akshay Kumar’s question asking if men have become ‘irrelevant’, considering all the main characters in the book are female. Twinkle had a fun response to his question as she called men ‘dessert’ and elaborated, “No, you need dessert right? To be happy. So men are important for us to enjoy ourselves and indulge. And I think that a lot of this that I could do is including going to study. I would not been able to do it if he didn't hadn't supported me the way he has.”

Soon after, Twinkle’s fun banter with Khiladi Kumar began doing rounds on the internet and notably, a netizen reacted to it by saying that one cannot call a woman a ‘dessert’ and escape. The reaction caught the eyeballs of Khanna and she gave a quirky reaction to it, blaming the ‘patriarchy’ for the same.

"Can we call women "a dessert" and get away with it?" read a now-deleted comment on the actress’ post. To this, Khanna had responded by saying, “You can’t but you can blame centuries of patriarchy for your current predicament (smiley face) humour is always about punching up and not down.”

This is how Twinkle’s fans reacted to her witty response to Akshay Kumar’s question

Soon after Khanna uploaded the video of her fun banter with Akshay on her Instagram account, several flocked in to share their reactions. While many dropped the laughing emojis, several were impressed by Akshay Kumar’s humor.

“Well he is known for his comic timing. Ur answer is perfect. I have to order the book” “"Are men irrelevant? (Laughs)” “The perfect reply” “I see true love and friendship” read the comments on her post.

