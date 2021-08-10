Netizen says Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is 'most handsome' on Saba’s pic of Inaaya; See the aunt's reply

's sister Saba Ali Khan recently found herself in a situation with a fan's comment on a picture she shared of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. A netizen commented on Inaaya's picture and told Saba that Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was 'most handsome' while the comment also mentioned about Inaaya' innocence. However, seeing the netizen was talking about her niece and nephew, aunt Saba had a classy reply. She praised both Taimur and Inaaya in her reply to the netizen.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba had shared a cute photo of Inaaya where the little one is seen staring at her with an angry expression. Saba shared it with a caption, "Why haven't you posted my pic Aani??" MY Inni....Jaaaaaaan. Mahsha'Allah. Dressed by me. Love my munchkin." On this photo, a netizen wrote, "Taimur is most handsome child of the world although ....: inaya is innocent." Replying to the netizen, Saba wrote, "@home_tution_jodhpur BOTH ... lovely..n all children are innocent. God bless them. Mahsha'Allah."

Take a look:

Previously too, Saba has responded to comments on her photos on Instagram. A while back, a netizen had claimed that Kareena does not respond to her posts and questioned Saba as to why she posts photos of the actress. Back then too, Saba had won the internet with a royal reply. She had said, " I love my bhabi. :) Be True to yourself."

Saba keeps sharing photos and updates on her Instagram handle and her social media account is filled with photos of Sara Ali Khan, , Inaaya, Taimur and other family members. She often responds to comments and recently, she even updated about Sara's health post nose injury in a reply to a netizen on her post.

