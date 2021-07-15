Netizen tells Saba Ali Khan, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan never comments on her posts'; Royal's reply wins internet

Saba Ali Khan recently shared a beautiful throwback photo with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, a netizen seemed to be concerned about something else to which Saba gave an apt reply.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Ali Khan share a cordial bond and the latter loves to express her love for her 'bhabhi' via her special posts on her Instagram handle. However, it seems one of Saba's recent posts prompted a netizen to call her and Kareena out. Saba recently shared a beautiful throwback photo from the good old days in which she, along with Kareena could be seen posing with a close family friend. Both Kareena and Saba were seen twinning in black as they posed together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a lovely throwback photo with Kareena with a caption, "Divas...yes? #tbt #thosewerethedays #kareenakapoorkhan #sabaalikhan #familylove #alwaysandforever." Seeing the photo, a netizen commented, "Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein. (Kareena never replies to your comments but you keep sharing her photos.)" To this, Saba had an apt reply to the troll. She wrote, "@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi. :) Be True to yourself."

Meanwhile, Saba recently shared yet another throwback photo with Kareena from the same outing as she once again declared her to be a 'diva'. A while back, Saba had penned a lovely note for Kareena when she welcomed her second child. She had praised her for being a 'rock' and a pillar of strength for her. Sharing a photo of Kareena with her newborn and Taimur, Saba had written, "ROCK ...solid. Not just as a Wife . Professional actor. Mother most of all. And MY PILLAR. THANK U for having my back this year. I couldn't have managed without it. Support goes a long way!"

Saba's Instagram handle is a gold mine filled with adorable photos of her with , Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. She also has shared several childhood photos of Sara Ali Khan and on her social media handle.

