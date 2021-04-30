Netizens angry at Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Understand the gravity’ COVID post; Remind her of Ranbir’s Maldives vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a COVID awareness post on Instagram where she had asked people to understand the gravity of the dire situation. Fans got angry and reminded her of her cousin’s vacation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively creating awareness from her end regarding COVID 19 and its current consequences in the country. She recently posted on the account of COVID, “It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in.” She further mentioned that any citizen who takes the situation lightly and does not follow the protocols of wearing a mask and keeping a social distance should spare a thought regarding medical staff who is fighting tooth and nails to stabilize the pandemic.

Her post further read, “Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you." Her post has backfired on her as netizens showed anger regarding celebrities flaunting their vacations. Recently Ranbir and went to the Maldives for a short vacation and got snapped at the airport to and fro. Commenting on Kareena’s post, a user wrote, “And same goes for celebs who were shamelessly going for exotic vacays. Please spread your word to them as well."

Another user said that she should explain her post to celebrities who are taking exotic holidays in this dire time. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is the remake of a Hollywood classic called Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha was reportedly going to release on Christmas 2020 but due to the theater chains shutting down, the film has currently been postponed.

