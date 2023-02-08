Netizens approve Kiara Advani’s sindoor look as she makes first appearance with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Although we have seen her dress as a bride on-screen a lot of times, yet seeing her as Sidharth Malhotra’s bride was very special and different. Her wedding ensemble was very simple yet she looked absolutely stunning and set new beauty standards for all the brides-to-be. All eyes were on the couple as they were going to make their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra at Jaisalmer airport today and we have to admit that they made heads turn with their arrival. The one thing which fans did not miss was the actress’ sindoor which she flaunted proudly. Kiara Advani flaunted her sindoor look

Kiara Advani looked stylish in all-black attire. She wore black velvet pants and a black-colored full sleeves sweater top. She also carried a grey-colored scarf with forest prints on it. Kiara left her hair open and paired black shades. The new bride stood out with that Pink coloured chooda and the red sindoor which went perfectly with her western attire as well. Fans really appreciated this look fo the couple and one of the fan wrote, “Love the way she is wearing sindoor n chudiii how adorable.” Another fan wrote, “She looks stunning and shining in that look with sindoor and chuda.” Check out Kiara Advani’s look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani head to his Delhi home In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara looked absolutely stunning. Kiara and Sidharth twinned in black. The actress was also seen donning her pink chooda along with the casual outfit. Their first appearance as a married couple has left their fans mighty impressed. They can't stop gushing over them. It was earlier reported that Sidharth and Kiara will head to Delhi first for the grah pravesh pooja. Later, they will host a reception for family and friends in the capital.

ALSO READ: PICS of Bawdi at Suryagarh Palace, where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take pheras today