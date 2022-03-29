Netizens call Brahmastra’s wrap up post ‘beautiful & unique’; Shower love on Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra is one such movie that all the fans are waiting for with bated breaths. The film that has been on the floors for the longest time now finally has wrapped up. Today in a heartwarming post, Ayan Mukerji announced that they have finally wrapped up this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. The pictures of the trio seeking blessings at a temple is going viral on social media. Well, ever since Brahmastra’s wrap was announced, fans have not been able to contain their excitement and are jumping with joy.

Netizens have filled Twitter with their tweets expressing their excitement for Brahmastra. One of the fan wrote, “Jab Wrap post hi itna beautiful and unique hai..movie kaise hogi #Ayaanmukerji the man #Brahmastra.” A second user wrote, “4 years it was drought for all ranbir Kapoor fans hope it will full fill with full of loves and happiness in uncoming months #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmastra.” A third user wrote, “This journey was not only #Brahmastra team but also #RanbirKapoor fans And #AliaBhatt fans And its our time, finally all RK and alia fans came a smile on the face.”

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film too.

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia have an interesting line-up of films ahead. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Luv Ranjan untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline.

