Netizens call out Karan Johar after IAF writes to CBFC on ‘undue negative portrayal’ in the film Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on August 12. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and reportedly, the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to complain to CBFC over their negative portrayal in it. Several Twitter users took to social media to slam Karan Johar.
A day back, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, released on Netflix. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, who was the first female IAF pilot to go into combat during the Kargil War of 1999. While the film received a great reaction from celebs, it landed in some trouble with the Indian Air Force. Reportedly, the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to the CBFC to complain over their ‘undue negative portrayal’ in the Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer.

As per ANI, the IAF wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification to raise their objection over certain scenes and dialogues in the film that may portray that it is not gender-neutral. Along with the letter, the Indian Air Force attached an annexure of scenes and dialogues that they felt portrayed it in a negative light. Owing to the same, Karan Johar is being called out by a certain section of Twitter. Several users took to social media to slam the filmmaker over ‘commercialising’ the IAF for the film.

A user wrote, “Expecting patriotism/patriotic aspects from Bollywood movies is useless. What we can do to these anti-Bharat concept movies is boycotting them and asking others to boycott these movies.Karan johar's Dharma productions official motto shall be "Adharma Always".” Further, a user slammed the filmmaker over IAF’s complaint and wrote, “We have respect for Gunjan Saxena ji , but not film her biopic , Karan Johar tries to make buisness on her name , here  IAF complains to film board there are some scenes in movie which disrespects image of IAF . See how shameless is Karan Johar. Boycott this movie .” 

Take a look at tweets against Karan Johar after IAF raised objections on Gunjan Saxena film:

Meanwhile, the film is also facing backlash on social media amid the nepotism row that sparked off post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The trailer of the film came out recently and many liked it as well. The film revolves around the story of a former Indian Air Force female pilot who became the first one to go into combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film is streaming on Netflix. 

