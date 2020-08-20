Netizens call out Sara Ali Khan post Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel reveals about their alleged break up

  1. Home
Earlier during the day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip took to his Instagram account to post about the Kedarnath actor and Sara Ali Khan’s alleged break up post Sonchiriya released. Post that, Twitterati have been reacting strongly to it and many slammed Sara.
Over the past two months, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput along with his family have been demanding justice for the late actor and recently, the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI that left netizens relieved. However, on Monday, another shocking claim by Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip regarding his alleged break up with Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan left everyone shocked. Samuel took to social media to allege that Sara and Sushant were together during Kedarnath promotions. 

He even alleged that she broke up with the actor post his film Sonchiriya had released and did not do well at the box office. While Sushant’s friends claims surely caused a stir on social media, netizens took to Twitter and called out Sara Ali Khan. Actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the alleged break up news disclosed by Sushant’s close friend and post that, many Twitterati also called out Sara over the same. To note, Sara also has been recently under fire by netizens over the nepotism debate. 

Post Sushant’s death, several star kids were called out and Sara was also one of them. Post Sushant’s friends allegations of Sara’s alleged break up with the Kedarnath actor, many called out Sara for ‘using the late actor for her first film.’ A user wrote on Twitter, “Such a loser to keep her relationship with #SushantSinghRajpoot under wraps! She once again proved that nepo kids are hypocrites!Face with look of triumph. #SaraAliKhan  @SaraaliKKhan.” Another user said, “None of the actresses are deserving of #ssr just because of their dumb mind with zero courage and zero talent...A Telugu movie is far more entertaining any day than her over acting.. #SaraAliKhan.”

Here are a few tweets post Sushant’s friend revealed about Sara and the late actor’s alleged break up:

Meanwhile, in an interview with Etimes, Samuel Haokip said that he felt that Sara’s bond with the late actor was much better than Sushant’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. To note, post the allegations by Sushant’s friend, Sara’s photos from January 2019 with him went viral. Not just this, when rumours of Sara’s film Coolie No 1 releasing on OTT came in, netizens slammed it and many called to boycott the film as it starred both star kids, Varun Dhawan and Sara. Recently, Sara’s old video of asking Rohit Shetty for work also went viral and was called out by netizens. 

