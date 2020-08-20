Netizens call out Sara Ali Khan post Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel reveals about their alleged break up

Earlier during the day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip took to his Instagram account to post about the Kedarnath actor and Sara Ali Khan’s alleged break up post Sonchiriya released. Post that, Twitterati have been reacting strongly to it and many slammed Sara.

Over the past two months, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput along with his family have been demanding justice for the late actor and recently, the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI that left netizens relieved. However, on Monday, another shocking claim by Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip regarding his alleged break up with Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan left everyone shocked. Samuel took to social media to allege that Sara and Sushant were together during Kedarnath promotions.

He even alleged that she broke up with the actor post his film Sonchiriya had released and did not do well at the box office. While Sushant’s friends claims surely caused a stir on social media, netizens took to Twitter and called out Sara Ali Khan. Actress also reacted to the alleged break up news disclosed by Sushant’s close friend and post that, many Twitterati also called out Sara over the same. To note, Sara also has been recently under fire by netizens over the nepotism debate.

Post Sushant’s death, several star kids were called out and Sara was also one of them. Post Sushant’s friends allegations of Sara’s alleged break up with the Kedarnath actor, many called out Sara for ‘using the late actor for her first film.’ A user wrote on Twitter, “Such a loser to keep her relationship with #SushantSinghRajpoot under wraps! She once again proved that nepo kids are hypocrites!Face with look of triumph. #SaraAliKhan @SaraaliKKhan.” Another user said, “None of the actresses are deserving of #ssr just because of their dumb mind with zero courage and zero talent...A Telugu movie is far more entertaining any day than her over acting.. #SaraAliKhan.”

Here are a few tweets post Sushant’s friend revealed about Sara and the late actor’s alleged break up:

None of the actresses are deserving of #ssr just because of their dumb mind with zero courage and zero talent...

A Telugu movie is far more entertaining any day than her over acting..#SaraAliKhan — Orlando Mazzotta (@majorjrs) August 20, 2020

#SaraAliKhan

Guys!!! There is no point in talking abt her dont give them attention, no matter what we say they wont change themselves so it's better to ignore them and boycott their films. — Harry Styles (@HarrySt93910711) August 20, 2020

#SaraAliKhan

Jab bhi Bollywood ki koi movies release par hoti, tab yeh sab celebrities public se sympathy gain karte hain unke movies dekhne ko ...But sorry ..This time we all have boycotted Bollywood Bollywood.... — Dennis (@Dennis29123905) August 20, 2020

#SaraAliKhan

Look at her innocent face but she is in relationship with #SushantSinghRajput under wraps and she broke up with him after #Sonchiriya flopped , interesting guys. pic.twitter.com/Qm6pvV4Wjp — kaurlovepreet (@lovepreet_caur) August 20, 2020

Ab bas,,done with this star kids...rehne do yaar ab bollywood ke baare me baat krne ka mann hi nhi krta.

SSR has create a big void jo kabhi nhi bharega.ussey bhoolna namumkin ho gya hai.cbi takes over the case but still not able 2 get rid of the pain.

#SaraAliKhan — Anjali (@Anjali77200410) August 20, 2020

One more nepo kid story.... Till the date they think they are ruling industry and they can do whatever they can but no. Its high time to wake up. Lets start trend #unfollowsaraalikhan#SaraAliKhan — jeetpujara (@jeetpujara7) August 20, 2020

She is terrible actress

Kedarnath was his hit due to sushant

Simbha bcoz of singham

See her acting in Love aaj kal#SaraAliKhan — shalini (@shalini7756) August 20, 2020

Such a loser to keep her relationship with #SushantSinghRajpoot under wraps! She once again proved that nepo kids are hypocrites!. #SaraAliKhan @SaraaliKKhan #SaraAliKhan — Meenakshi Jodha Rathore (@Jodha_Meenakshi) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, in an interview with Etimes, Samuel Haokip said that he felt that Sara’s bond with the late actor was much better than Sushant’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. To note, post the allegations by Sushant’s friend, Sara’s photos from January 2019 with him went viral. Not just this, when rumours of Sara’s film Coolie No 1 releasing on OTT came in, netizens slammed it and many called to boycott the film as it starred both star kids, and Sara. Recently, Sara’s old video of asking Rohit Shetty for work also went viral and was called out by netizens.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rumi Jafry arrives at the ED office for probe about money laundering angle

