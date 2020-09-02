Netizens call Vidya Balan ‘hypocrite’ & troll her for backing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

A day back, Vidya Balan joined Lakshmi Manchu and others in slamming the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Vidya’s statement on Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty appeared last week in several interviews to explain her story in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor’s untimely death is currently under investigation by the CBI and Rhea has been named accused in Sushant’s father KK Singh’s FIR. A day back, Vidya Balan joined Lakshmi Manchu and other Bollywood celebs in questioning the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty by the media and slam it. Vidya took to her Twitter account and released a statement regarding the same. But, Twitterati seemed to have not liked it.

Vidya shared a statement in which she expressed how the death of ‘talented’ Sushant was turned into a circus by the media and expressed how her heart broke for Rhea as she was being vilified by the media even before a verdict was announced in Sushant’s case. However, Vidya’s statement did not go down well with netizens as several called her out for being a ‘hypocrite,’ and standing up for Rhea. Many even questioned that she did not say anything over Sushant’s death and now was backing Rhea.

A user wrote, “It's ironic that @vidya_balan had nothing to say on the mysterious death of SSR but her heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.” Another user wrote, “Interesting to see the feminist card you’re pulling here! Curious as to whr you were the past 2.5 months that ths incident has been dragged on for. It’s ridiculous tht you’d come out in support of someone who’s character assassinating someone she claims she loved and his fam.”

Here's how Netizens reacted to Vidya Balan's post for Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant:

Vidya Balan saying "my heart is melting for victimization of Rhea" Let ask you 1 thing @vidya_balan where were you,When SSR fans and family are crying for SSR. your heart was stone at That time??

U haven't said a word for SSR, he was also the part your Industry!

Hypocrite Lady pic.twitter.com/vyAhMvXu08 — (@itsRajnishPatel) September 2, 2020

2min of silence those who are taking valuable time to reply for @vidya_balan hypocrite statement.They are only pitching in when drug angle came out. They are just rattled. Else where were they when Rhea insulted sushant sisters and father. Guys ignore them #ReportForSSR — Malavika (@Malavika__t93) September 2, 2020

@vidya_balan You didn’t say it out loud when things were said about Sushant’s 75 year old father by Rhea and her lawyer. You didn’t utter a word when Sushant’s sister was maligned saying she molested Rhea. Rhea’s every word in her interview was a lie, we have enough proofs. — Ar. Tejashri S (@tejugs1602) September 1, 2020

Vidya Balan slams vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Isn’t it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty?’. @vidya_balan isn’t SSR death suppose to be declared unnatural until proven suicide ? Goes both ways #ReportForSSR #IAmSushant — Ajeeta Pinheiro (@PinheiroAjeeta) September 1, 2020

Shame on you vidya balan

Supporting criminals is big crime.

We people fighting from 80 days are fool.

Once see this what is connection between drug dealer with rhea brother. #SushantCaseBreakThrough pic.twitter.com/c3IhtSMEs0 — Vishwajith vishwa (@VishwajithPodi1) September 2, 2020

You lost respect!!

Why you all behaving like this ??

Atleast speak truth

Atleast dare to look at the reality

Why you all give us more and more pain daily .... why ?? —(@BlueRunTheGame) September 1, 2020

Who asked you to post this? Don't worry - they will all go down and get arrested. Just wait and watch. Suddenly, as everyone's game is up, you are all crawling out of your holes? None of your PR games will work now. Bollywood has been rejected by India#ReportForSSR — Sara (@SaraSushant2020) September 1, 2020

Don't worry i think @vidya_balan itself in under radar of NCB. That's why she has no option but to support Rhea Chakraborty — vicky Kumar (@vickyywick) September 1, 2020

It's ironic that @vidya_balan had nothing to say on the mysterious death of SSR but her heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/GmrgQkI0fC — NIKASH BAHADUR (@nikashbahadur) September 2, 2020

M/s @vidya_balan no comments on your point of view.

How much evidence do you need mam? How come entire lobby doesn't say a word for what SSR went through:

- Conspiracy

- Cheating

- Unwanted drugging

- Media bullying while he was alive

Were were you guys then? #ReportForSSR https://t.co/2TF3ciNgmg — Candid Indian (@aatish_dkd) September 1, 2020

these bullywood celebs who remained silent when Sushant Singh Rajput died and whem public was asking for justice are now speaking up for accused person. Do you have any sympathy for Sushant's old father and his sisters who lost their only son? pls don't bring gender here! — Jessi (@bpbp_pbpb) September 1, 2020

Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Ayushmann Khurana, Kareena Kapoor, zoya Akhtar.... Whoever comes in support of Rhea are in my hate list. I will shower you with dislikes and boycotts.i mean they have no pity for the grieving family but has pity for drug peddler. — Subhalakshmi S (@subha1900) September 1, 2020

It's not a media circus madam

He wil get justice

People R not here for circus, people wants the truth of his MURDER to come out.

I imagine u are rattled because of your family involvement

Shame on you to call people if India as circus.@Tweet2Rhea Will Go To Jail.#ReportForSSR — Priya S. (@Prisha24P) September 1, 2020

Vidya replied to Lakshmi Manchu’s statement and wrote, “God Bless You @LakshmiManchu for saying it out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ or is it now ‘guilty until proven innocent’!? Lets show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”

Currently, Rhea and her family are under the radar of CBI in Sushant’s case. As per reports, Rhea’s family has been summoned for the second time in Sushant’s case interrogation today. A day back, Rhea’s parents were interrogated for over 8 hours. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Also Read|Vidya Balan backs Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Isn’t it supposed to be innocent till proven guilty?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×