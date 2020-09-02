  1. Home
Netizens call Vidya Balan ‘hypocrite’ & troll her for backing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

A day back, Vidya Balan joined Lakshmi Manchu and others in slamming the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Vidya’s statement on Rhea.
Rhea Chakraborty appeared last week in several interviews to explain her story in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor’s untimely death is currently under investigation by the CBI and Rhea has been named accused in Sushant’s father KK Singh’s FIR. A day back, Vidya Balan joined Lakshmi Manchu and other Bollywood celebs in questioning the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty by the media and slam it. Vidya took to her Twitter account and released a statement regarding the same. But, Twitterati seemed to have not liked it. 

Vidya shared a statement in which she expressed how the death of ‘talented’ Sushant was turned into a circus by the media and expressed how her heart broke for Rhea as she was being vilified by the media even before a verdict was announced in Sushant’s case. However, Vidya’s statement did not go down well with netizens as several called her out for being a ‘hypocrite,’ and standing up for Rhea. Many even questioned that she did not say anything over Sushant’s death and now was backing Rhea. 

A user wrote, “It's ironic that @vidya_balan had nothing to say on the mysterious death of SSR but her heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.” Another user wrote, “Interesting to see the feminist card you’re pulling here! Curious as to whr you were the past 2.5 months that ths incident has been dragged on for. It’s ridiculous tht you’d come out in support of someone who’s character assassinating someone she claims she loved and his fam.” 

Here's how Netizens reacted to Vidya Balan's post for Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant:

Vidya replied to Lakshmi Manchu’s statement and wrote, “God Bless You @LakshmiManchu for saying it out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ or is it now ‘guilty until proven innocent’!? Lets show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.” 

Currently, Rhea and her family are under the radar of CBI in Sushant’s case. As per reports, Rhea’s family has been summoned for the second time in Sushant’s case interrogation today. A day back, Rhea’s parents were interrogated for over 8 hours. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

