Netizens can’t keep calm as Emraan set to lock horns with Salman Khan in Tiger 3; Declare movie a blockbuster

Emraan Hashmi is said to be playing the role of an ISI agent in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and it will mark their first collaboration together.

and Emraan Hashmi has been all over the headlines today. After all, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the Bard of Blood star has been roped in to play the role of an ISI agent opposite Salman in the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise. Interestingly, this will mark Salman and Emraan’s first project together on the silver screen. Ever since the news of this new development has surfaced the social media has been abuzz about Salman and Emraan’s upcoming face off in Tiger 3.

In fact, Tiger 3 and Emraan Hashmi has been making to the top trends on micro-blogging site Twitter and the netizens have already declared the third installment of the Tiger franchise a blockbuster. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#SalmanKhan VS #EmraanHashmi In #Tiger3. RAW VS ISI, Indian Tiger takes on Pakistani Tiger, this will surely be huge..!!! Bring It On @yrf. NEWS OF THE DAY.!!!!” Another user took to Twitter and tweeted, “Biggest Megastar #SalmanKhan as Raw Agent vs #EmraanHashmi as ISI agent in #Tiger3. TIGER is ready to for hunt. AB Tiger Ayega & All Biggest Blockbuster All Time Record Break All Movie.”

Take a look at tweets about Emraan Hashmi roped in for Tiger 3:

#SalmanKhan VS #EmraanHashmi In #Tiger3

RAW VS ISI, Indian Tiger takes on Pakistani Tiger, this will surely be huge..!!!

Bring It On @yrf

NEWS OF THE DAY.!!!! — Being Deepak (@MegastarFan2712) May 24, 2021

#Tiger3

BIGGEST NEWS OF THE YEAR

It's TIGER vs TIGER in #Tiger3, Megastar #SalmanKhan Who Plays The Role of R&AW Agent 'Tiger' Will Fight Against 'Pakistan Ka Tiger', a Super Trained ISI Agent Played By #EmraanHashmi In Tiger3! [GOOSEBUMPS] INDIAN TIGER v PAKISTANI TIGER pic.twitter.com/dZCzK1XSPR — Alham (@Alham72113258) May 24, 2021

Booooommmm .. it's tiger vs tiger in #Tiger3 ,. #SalmanKhan as RAW agent #EmraanHashmi as ISI agent ,. This is gonna be bang , let the fireworks begin,.. pic.twitter.com/DhwAWOyLVr — Nimrah (@n_NIMRAH27) May 24, 2021

Biggest Megastar #SalmanKhan as Raw Agent vs #EmraanHashmi as ISI agent in #Tiger3. TIGER is ready to for hunt AB Tiger Ayega & All Biggest Blockbuster All Time Record Break All Movie pic.twitter.com/dsX4vcDrzw — SALMAN KHAN FC MUMBAI... (@monubaddalwar15) May 24, 2021

Wowww Imran Hashmi in #Tiger3 — S H I V G O Y E K A R (@shiv0037) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile talking about Tiger 3, a trade source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, ‘yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger’ it’s time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi”.

