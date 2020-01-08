Netizens cancel their tickets for Chhapaak as Deepika Padukone visits JNU; #BoycottChhapaak trends on Twitter

The netizens cancel their advance booking for Chhapaak as Deepika Padukone visits JNU to extend support as they link the gesture with her film's promotion.

Last evening, visited JNU in order to extend support to the protests against the mob violence that the students of the university were recently subjected to. While many B-Town celebs and netizens hailed the actress for taking a stand, many others targetted her for the same. After having visited JNU, Deepika landed in a soup when netizens perceived her gesture as a publicity stunt for her upcoming film Chhapaak. As a result, just two days before the film's release, it has sparked controversy with #BoycottChhapaak trending on Twitter.

Many users posted screenshots of getting their advance booking canceled for Chhapaak as they boycotted the film and urged the others to do the same. Some even unfollowed and blocked Deepika on social media platforms and circulated screenshots of the same on Twitter. While some even shared the same picture repeatedly and spread rumours of about 500 tickets being canceled after the incident took place.

Many IT cell members have booked and cancelled exact same ticket for #Chappak #boycottchhapaak

Gold - A10, A8, A9

On Sunday evening, a bunch of masked goons broke into the JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers alike. The miscreants hid their identity as they trespassed on the university. Many B-Town celebs voiced their disapproval of the mod violence against the students. However, Deepika's gesture sparked a lot of controversies as people linked it with her film's release.

About 500 people on twitter have cancelled the same ticket for chhapaak. pic.twitter.com/tooJbPdKdZ — (@saandhux) January 8, 2020

"#boycottchhapaak Now going for #tanaji", read another.

#boycottchhapaak county is the Important for me not acctress who stands with Antinationalist@ #DipikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/PfULc2JhYE — Raj Ahir (@chandresh1995) January 8, 2020

#boycottchhapaak cancelling my plan to watch the movie "CHHAPAAK". Congratulations to @deepikapadukone for being the pakistan favourite. pic.twitter.com/i6hgPRdiS2 — Rajeev Ranjan (@RajeevMoody) January 8, 2020

