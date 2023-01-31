Netizens cannot stop gushing over Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti’s cuteness, call her ‘DNA of Nick Jonas’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have stepped into parenthood recently and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie into their lives. Both the stars have been juggling well between their parent duties and their professional commitments. Well, PeeCee often gives a glimpse of her daughter and fans were quite excited for her to reveal Malti’s face. Yesterday at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony it was his daughter who stole all the limelight as the couple finally decided to reveal her face. Ever since Malti’s face has been revealed, fans have been going crazy on social media and cannot stop gushing over her cuteness. Scroll down to check out their reaction. Fans react to Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s face reveal

In the video that Priyanka Chopra posted on her Instagram handle, we can see her sitting in the audience with baby Malti Marie in her arms. As Nick Jonas gives his speech on the stage, Malti’s face was revealed in the audience. Taking to the comments section, one of the fan wrote, “Awww got to see baby Malti M for first time! (Nazar utaarlu).” Another fan wrote, “Aww mm is such a beautiful precious baby.” Third fan wrote, “OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations Nick! Also your baby Malti is a perfect Combination of both of you!” Check out fan comments reacting on Malti Marie’s face reveal:

Nick Jonas's shout-out to Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie According to the latest reports published by ET Online, Nick Jonas, who joined his brothers on stage as they accepted the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, gave a special shout-out to his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie. "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," said the actor-singer as he addressed the audience.

