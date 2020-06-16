Netizens criticise Swara Bhasker for defending Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt following Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Following the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput, numerous Twitter users brought Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in the spotlight. The two were under fire after they mourned the loss of the actor. Netizens revisited one of Alia's Koffee With Karan appearances where she mocked Sushant during a rapid-fire round. While fans called out Alia for the moment, Swara Bhasker stepped forward to defend Karan and Alia on Twitter. She deemed trolls blaming the two for Sushant's death as "height of idiocy and hypocrisy".
Her reactions were not welcomed by several Twitter users. Online users took to the actress's Twitter thread to call her out while several users also trolled her. Numerous netizens also claimed that the actress was being biased towards Karan and Alia. "Even a jellyfish will understand what he meant after reading his post replies and his statements about acceptance in Bollywood! It’s a wake up call, please stop gaining brownie points," a tweet read.
"No one blamed them for being responsible for the tragedy. Karan and Alia and other nepots' are being blamed for the hipocrites they are with their SM post of them being heartbroken, Sad with the tragedy," added another user.
Check out a few more tweets below:
Swara bhaskar .... asking questions from government , did she dare to ask questions in her own garbage system??? While #metoo??? #Nepotism ..??? She behave like that girl who handle purse of #SonamKapoor !!! #Hypocrisy is word for her #swarabhaskar #KaranJohar #Alia
— nani (@smrtnancy) June 15, 2020
No sorry required. Swara bhaskar the failed actress turned activist because kahi se to paisa kamana padega.
— Monal (@monaltweets) June 15, 2020
She is the height of a wanna be feminist @ReallySwara
— Browngirl (@bgirljatti) June 15, 2020
Hmm! You sound so insensitive when you defend Alia and Karan. Here in US, we call it a bully. It might be silly or frivolous show for some but not for all...certainly not for the one on who’s expense these two were laughing.
— Arati Singh Rasmussen (@AratiSinghR1) June 15, 2020
So does that mean, dont raise questions? :) pic.twitter.com/JFrNcL1Ukl
— Y (@_Y_ash) June 15, 2020
Couldn't understand y r u bothering if ppl talking about @karanjohar & @aliaa08 let them talk for themselves . Y r u defending
— Bong _ bala (@MollyD65373755) June 15, 2020
The actress had tweeted, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy! 1/n."
"Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy. 2/n," she added.
What are your opinions on Swara's tweets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty were to star in a movie together? Rumi Jaffery reveals details
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Swara's always right. And ppl always troll her for what she says.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Hate Alia Bhatt the biggest bitch in bollywoid industry Hate karan johar too Whi are they ? Immortal s**t ??? O my God....
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She is simply defending them for her benefits not understanding the larger picture of nepotism and snatching of roles from talented actors and giving them to star kids and creating depression..she herself is struggling now she should atleast understand but no she has joined the bandwagon of star kids Sonam and sonakshi..she will speak on all issues but not this big issue of bullying by industry bigwigs becoz she wants to play safe..heights of her idiocracy too..
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Behen chup karr.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ofcourse she is defending them. The issue is bigger than what was said on KWK! The issue is that these Bollywood biggies were talking behind his back and blocked him from getting a lot of roles that went to star kids that have 1/4th of his talent. But Swara doesn’t get it. The issue might have been bigger but nepotism and a unsuccessful career because of it was an added factor. She is always annoying tho because she only sees one side. The one she wants to or the one that she thinks will advance her career
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Soooooo true! 100% facts