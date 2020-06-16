Netizens criticise Swara Bhasker for defending Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt following Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Swara Bhasker defended Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt after the two stars were put in the spotlight for an old Koffee With Karan clip resurfaced following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Following the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput, numerous Twitter users brought and in the spotlight. The two were under fire after they mourned the loss of the actor. Netizens revisited one of Alia's Koffee With Karan appearances where she mocked Sushant during a rapid-fire round. While fans called out Alia for the moment, Swara Bhasker stepped forward to defend Karan and Alia on Twitter. She deemed trolls blaming the two for Sushant's death as "height of idiocy and hypocrisy".

Her reactions were not welcomed by several Twitter users. Online users took to the actress's Twitter thread to call her out while several users also trolled her. Numerous netizens also claimed that the actress was being biased towards Karan and Alia. "Even a jellyfish will understand what he meant after reading his post replies and his statements about acceptance in Bollywood! It’s a wake up call, please stop gaining brownie points," a tweet read.

"No one blamed them for being responsible for the tragedy. Karan and Alia and other nepots' are being blamed for the hipocrites they are with their SM post of them being heartbroken, Sad with the tragedy," added another user.

The actress had tweeted, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy! 1/n."

"Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy. 2/n," she added.

