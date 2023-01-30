Netizens demand a separate film for John Abraham's Pathaan character Jim amid its monstrous box office success

Shah Rukh Khan , John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are currently on cloud nine! The trio is enjoying the massive success of their recently released film Pathaan. The film was released on January 25th and since then, it has created havoc at the box office. In just five days, the Siddharth Anand directorial has entered the 500 crore club worldwide. Even at the domestic box office, Pathaan has been witnessing crazy advance booking and overwhelming audience reaction. The audience is excited to watch Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after four long years. Apart from him, people have loved watching John as an antagonist.

John plays the role of Jim, who is an ex-RAW officer. Due to some circumstances, he ends up going rogue. He leads a terrorist group in the film. The actor has managed to impress the audience with his villainous act. He also has face-off scenes with SRK and they are nothing short of a visual treat. Interestingly, netizens have been demanding a film on Jim's character. In Pathaan, it was revealed that Jim and Kabir ( Hrithik Roshan from WAR) were together in RAW.

Netizens took to Reddit and shared their fan theories on how Jim and Kabir can come together. A user wrote, "They can integrate John's attack in the spyverse." Another user wrote, "Totally agree . Came out as a John fan he was the best thing in the film for me." The main post suggested how the makers can come up with a prequel to show Jim's backstory and add Kabir to it.

Shah Rukh Khan praises John Abraham

Recently, post the success of Pathaan, King Khan hosted 'Ask SRK on Twitter. During the interaction, a fan asked him, "Pathaan ko kaisa laga jim se takrakar?" To this, SRK replied, "Jim is too solid man….bahut maara usne….uff! Thank God I survived…#Pathaan."