Netizens demand CBI Enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case as they fear foul play in actor’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left netizens and his colleagues in a state of shock. Now, fans of Sushant have taken to Twitter to trend ‘CBI Enquiry For Sushant’ as they suspect some mishap in the way the actor passed away.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise has left everyone stunned. Fans of the actor continue to express anger on social media by following and unfollowing certain celebs on social media post the actor’s demise. Sushant’s death by suicide has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and many fans of the actor have now taken to social media and have demanded a CBI Enquiry for Sushant’s case as many suspect foul play in his sudden demise. While Police are investigating Sushant’s case, many fans took to social media to call out names and demand a CBI enquiry of the case.

Many fans took to social media to question certain things pertaining to Sushant’s case. Certain tweets by fans alleged that CCTV’s of Sushant’s building were shut from the night before his demise while others raised doubts over his death. Some claimed that the actor was out for 2 hours before his demise while others alleged that Sushant’s apartment’s duplicate key is missing. Several users floated different theories in their tweets on social media and demanded justice for Sushant.

Post Sushant’s demise, the debate over how nepotism affects a talented actor’s career has kicked off on social media. Many fans of Sushant have been calling out , , , and others over the nepotism debate. While reports have come in that a case has been filed in Bihar court against Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and 4 others by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC. The lawyer alleged that Sushant was removed from 7 films and some of his films weren't released. He claimed that such things caused Sushant to take his own life. Now, netizens too have suspects foul play and have been flooding Twitter with tweets regarding the same.

Here are some tweets of fans demanding CBI Enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput's case:

#CBIEnquiryForSushant is needed.... There are so many things that aren't adding up nomatter how we see...most importantly he was a guy with clear visions and plans... He wasn't someone who could be easily defeated by his inner demons... Please the real truth needs to come out — chandni (@moonjiaer_) June 19, 2020

NOTHING'S going to come out from this, do you think bollywood camps and big wigs with money and political connections can be touched. Its for people to decide now, I say BOYCOTT MOVIES. STOP FOLLOWING THEM.#CBIEnquiryForSushant — RK (@rkver2) June 19, 2020

We want #CBIEnquiryForSushant

Yee dekho or ak aunty ji #KareenaKapoorKhan , khud to overacting Ki Dukaan, isi vajah Se Tujhe Ek bhi National Award Naseeb Nahin hua or age v nahi hoga.#WeWantJusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/2jhUpLgYoM — Arpita Ganguly (@ArpitaG65371376) June 19, 2020

He was so innocent so pure

I'm missing you and I'll miss you

You have a special place in my heart sush#AlwaysAlive#CBIEnquiryForSushant#WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/sQ8oz4kbvu — (happily_isolated)#SushantSinghRajput (@sanu_ki__) June 19, 2020

#CBIEnquiryForSushant

We want CBI inquiry under the supervision of Hon'ble Supreme court of India. — Yogesh Jadhav (@YogeshJ12215415) June 19, 2020

#CBIEnquiryForSushant We need answers! N d criminals involved need to be found out!!!! https://t.co/OZFevMYBpD — Positive_Vibes_Only (@Positiv22883690) June 19, 2020

#CBIEnquiryForSushant we want Justice for @itsSSR . He was a very down to earth man but he can't do this I think this can be a murder or suicide under pressure by few persons there. We want fair investigation and we want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput .#CBIEnquiryForSushant — Munaf Rajdal (@Munaf_Barmer27) June 19, 2020

#CBIEnquiryForSushant

To stop nepotism in Bollywood and bhaigiri in this this should be initiated — ANMOL RASTOGI (@ANMOLRASTOGI10) June 19, 2020

A day back, Police recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend for 9 hours. As per reports, Rhea spoke to the Police about Sushant’s future projects, his behaviour pattern and more. Statement of Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also was recorded by the police. As per reports, the Mumbai Police also has written to Yash Raj Films demanding copies of contracts with Sushant. Sushant’s funeral took place on June 15, 2020. His ashes were immersed a day back in river Ganga.

