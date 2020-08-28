0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Netizens dig out Sushant’s sister’s alleged deleted post about their mom having depression after Rhea’s claims

Netizens dig out Shweta Singh Kriti’s supposedly deleted Facebook post where she shares her mother was suffering from depression, after Rhea Chakraborty’s claims during an interview.
6401 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
News,Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea ChakrabortyNetizens dig out Sushant’s sister’s alleged deleted post about their mom having depression after Rhea’s claims

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His tragic demise created a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans, and followers. After his demise, in July, the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Ever since then the Jalebi actress has been under the radar. After being probed by the Mumbai Police and ED, she is yet to be summoned by the CBI. 

After 2 months, the actress on Thursday night broke her silence by making some shocking revelations on interviews by various news channels. During an interview with a news channel, Rhea claimed that Sushant’s mother who passed away also suffered from depression and that his sister Shweta Singh Kriti who wrote a detailed post about mental health had mentioned the same in it. The actress went on to add that the post was deleted after Sushant’s father filed the FIR. 

Netizens wanting to leave no stone unturned dug up the late actor’s sister’s alleged post on mental health after Rhea Chakraborty’s claims affirming that the actress might’ve been right about this one detail during the interview. Taking to Twitter a fan wrote, “Sushant's sister 

@shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression... She was lying all the time Rhea is right.” 

Another fan said, “Shweta Singh Kirti tried to promote her Ashram business back in 2011 n said her mom had depression so Rhea on that part is right , Sushant held resentment against his dad fr that. Nothing against the dad bt Shweta has deleted the post ! why? #RheaChakraborty #RheaChakrobarty.” 

More to follow… 

Here are the tweets by netizens: 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement