Netizens dig out Sushant’s sister’s alleged deleted post about their mom having depression after Rhea’s claims

Netizens dig out Shweta Singh Kriti’s supposedly deleted Facebook post where she shares her mother was suffering from depression, after Rhea Chakraborty’s claims during an interview.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His tragic demise created a void in the hearts of his family, friends, fans, and followers. After his demise, in July, the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Ever since then the Jalebi actress has been under the radar. After being probed by the Mumbai Police and ED, she is yet to be summoned by the CBI.

After 2 months, the actress on Thursday night broke her silence by making some shocking revelations on interviews by various news channels. During an interview with a news channel, Rhea claimed that Sushant’s mother who passed away also suffered from depression and that his sister Shweta Singh Kriti who wrote a detailed post about mental health had mentioned the same in it. The actress went on to add that the post was deleted after Sushant’s father filed the FIR.

Netizens wanting to leave no stone unturned dug up the late actor’s sister’s alleged post on mental health after Rhea Chakraborty’s claims affirming that the actress might’ve been right about this one detail during the interview. Taking to Twitter a fan wrote, “Sushant's sister

@shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression... She was lying all the time Rhea is right.”

Another fan said, “Shweta Singh Kirti tried to promote her Ashram business back in 2011 n said her mom had depression so Rhea on that part is right , Sushant held resentment against his dad fr that. Nothing against the dad bt Shweta has deleted the post ! why? #RheaChakraborty #RheaChakrobarty.”

More to follow…

Here are the tweets by netizens:

Sushant's sister @shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression...

She was lying all the time Rhea is right.. pic.twitter.com/UJTsYJfu4D — Abhishek dwivedi (@abhishek_srkfan) August 28, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti tried to promote her Ashram business back in 2011 n said her mom had depression so Rhea on that part is right , Sushant held resentment against his dad fr that. Nothing against the dad bt Shweta has deleted the post ! why? #RheaChakraborty #RheaChakrobarty pic.twitter.com/tuWlUtfPNW — Mstruthseeker (@Mstruthseeker1) August 27, 2020

So she cant use her OWN words for her brother that she used for her Mother? this is ur logic?

if anything this shows the pain of losing her brother is the same as losing her Mother —Rumi Cruz (@CruzRumi) August 16, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×